BOGOTA Feb 8 Colombia's surprise decision
to raise the benchmark lending rate last month was a necessary
move that Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry likened to
basic "central banking 101."
Echeverry, who sits on the central bank's seven-member
board, said on Wednesday policy makers took the unanimous
decision to raise the lending rate a quarter-percentage point to
5 percent to help cool the pace of lending and prevent
households taking on too much debt.
"It's central banking 101," he said, using the numerical
term for an elementary introductory course in U.S. universities.
"The bank had to increase the rate."
Speaking in a conference call to investors, he added the
economy is not overheating but the price of housing is a "bit
high."
The economy will likely accelerate 6.2 percent in the fourth
quarter compared with a year earlier, Echeverry said. He put
full year 2011 gross domestic product growth as high as 6
percent.
The central bank on Jan. 30 raised its benchmark overnight
rate in a bid to anchor inflation expectations and ease lending
in an economy where consumers have been encouraged to buy cars
and luxury items after a decade of blows against illegal armed
groups made the country safer.
The rate decision was criticized by exporters who said it
would bring in speculative capital and further strengthen the
currency, threatening to dull their companies' competitive edge
for goods sold abroad.
The peso has strengthened 8 percent so far this year against
the U.S. dollar.
Improved security after almost 50 years of a bloody
insurgency by Marxist FARC rebels and right-wing paramilitaries
has spurred business and consumer confidence, attracting almost
$15 billion in foreign investment last year, mostly to the oil
and mining sector.
Echeverry said strong tax receipts helped reduce the fiscal
deficits both this year and last.
The consolidated deficit for last year was expected to be
2.2 percent of gross domestic product and this year it will
likely shrink to 1.8 percent, Echeverry said. The central
government deficit is forecast at 2.9 percent in 2011 and end
2012 at 2.8 percent, he said.
