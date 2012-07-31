NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
BOGOTA, July 31 Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Tuesday that strong tax revenue will help Colombia improve its fiscal accounts, leading to a balanced budget by next year.
Speaking to lawmakers in Congress, Echeverry said the consolidated budget deficit would likely narrow to 0.9 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2012 from a previous projection of 1.2 percent.
The central government's fiscal deficit would shrink to 2 percent from the 2.4 percent forecast earlier, he added.
The government officially forecasts it will collect 90.2 trillion pesos ($50.3 billion) in tax revenue this year, but estimates run as high as 103 trillion pesos.
Echeverry repeated comments made after last week's central bank monetary policy meeting that he had wanted a bigger cut in the interest rate than the quarter point approved by the bulk of the policymakers.
The bank reduced the overnight lending rate to 5 percent to help stimulate economic growth as recent data - such as industrial output, retail sales and exports - show the economy is beginning to slow.
President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters in a recent interview that he considered "a couple" of cuts appropriate in the current economic environment.
"There was unanimity for the cut of 25 basis points, but some board members, in particular the government, wanted to go further," Echeverry said last week.
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday that the economy is likely to grow at least 4 percent this year, but he sees more uncertainty next year as fallout from the global financial crisis hits emerging markets such as Colombia. (Writing by Helen Murphy; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Vale SA's top non-government shareholders want Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira in the job for another two years to stem pressure from Brazilian politicians to appoint an ally at the helm of the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Monday.