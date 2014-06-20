BOGOTA, June 20 Colombia's central bank will extend the purchase of dollars to limit the strengthening of the peso and build up foreign reserves, bank director Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday after the monthly meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee.

The bank plans to buy up to $2 billion from July to September. Its current dollar purchasing program, which began in April, foresees purchasing $1 billion through the end of June. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)