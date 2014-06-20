BOGOTA, June 20 Colombia's central bank will
extend the purchase of dollars to limit the strengthening of the
peso and build up foreign reserves, bank director Jose Dario
Uribe said on Friday after the monthly meeting of the bank's
monetary policy committee.
The bank plans to buy up to $2 billion from July to
September. Its current dollar purchasing program, which began in
April, foresees purchasing $1 billion through the end of June.
