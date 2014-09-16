(Adds analyst comment)
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Sept 16 Colombia's economic growth
slowed in the second quarter to a 4.3 percent pace from 4.5
percent a year earlier, failing to meet expectations as mining
and manufacturing sectors shrank, the government said on
Tuesday.
The deceleration may lead the central bank to hold the
benchmark lending rate steady at its policy meeting next week
after raising borrowing costs for five straight months.
Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 percent from the first
quarter, said the statistics agency, known as DANE.
First-quarter growth was revised up to 6.5 percent from 6.4
percent, giving first-half expansion of 5.4 percent.
A Reuters survey of analysts had expected 4.55 percent
annual growth and a 0.55 percent uptick against the previous
quarter. The central bank saw 4.3 percent growth.
"After this GDP figure and looking at the progress of other
economic data, that in general is showing moderation instead of
acceleration, I don't think there will be any surprises that
would lead the bank to raise the rate any further this year,"
said Andres Pardo, chief economist at financial entity
Corficolombiana.
"I don't think there will be very strong arguments to keep
raising the interest rate."
Other economists, like Felipe Campos from Alianza Valores,
see the seven-member central bank board alternating between
pauses and rate increases in a bid to prevent inflationary
pressure.
"There are elements that suggest that inflationary pressure
and a dynamic of economic growth could continue in the second
half," he said.
The Andean economy has been growing
over the past year in line with an expansionist monetary policy
which had held the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent for
13 months until rate hikes began at the end of April. The
lending rate currently stands at 4.5 percent.
"I hope that in the remaining two quarters we have
satisfactory growth that allows us to expand between 4.5 percent
and 5 percent," President Juan Manuel Santos said after the GDP
data was revealed.
The government's official forecast for full-year growth is
4.7 percent.
The mining and quarry sector shrank 2.2 percent in the
quarter from the same period in 2013. Revenue in that sector has
declined over the last year as Marxist rebels have stepped up
attacks against oil and mining infrastructure.
Manufacturing fell 1.4 percent in the second quarter from a
year earlier, while construction rose 10.2 percent, financial
services accelerated 6.1 percent, retail was up 4.8 percent and
agriculture grew 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy and
Julia Symmes-Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)