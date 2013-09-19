By Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's gross domestic
product expanded more quickly than expected in the second
quarter as farming and construction picked up in a sign Latin
America's fifth largest economy was back on the road to
recovery.
The upbeat results follow disappointing first quarter growth
after lackluster demand for key Colombian exports like coal and
a month-long strike at the country's top coal producer Cerrejon.
The Andean nation's economic output grew 4.2 percent from
April to June compared with the same period a year earlier, and
expanded 2.2 percent from the first quarter, the national
statistics agency DANE said on Thursday.
"It is very good news, because this translates into more
employment, into more funds for social investment, into more
development ... So I'm celebrating that the economy has begun to
recover after the drop in the first quarter," President Juan
Manuel Santos told reporters.
A Reuters poll of 31 analysts predicted the economy would
expand a much lower 3.3 percent year-on-year and 1.76 percent
from the first quarter of 2013.
The latest numbers will take the government closer to its
expansion target of 4.5 percent this year, up from 4 percent in
2012.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said in a press briefing
that the government was holding to its growth target of 4.5
percent for the year, a level which had looked optimistic given
disappointing growth in the first quarter of 2.8 percent.
There had been a certain amount of gloom about economic
growth prospects with a series of labor disputes and stoppages
this year in the key coal mining sector as well as a nationwide
agricultural protest which blocked highways and restricted the
movement of goods.
Analysts had expected more tepid growth given that
industrial output and exports have been weak for much of the
year as a global economic slowdown crimped demand abroad for its
products.
The agriculture sector, including timber and fishing, saw
the fastest expansion at 7.6 percent, while construction grew
6.4 percent from a year earlier, DANE said.
The mining sector in the world's No. 4 coal exporter
expanded 4.3 percent and financial services grew 3.9 percent.
Manufacturing weighed on the average, growing just 1.2 percent.
"All sectors look better than thought, from what key
indicators show," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de
Bogota.
The better-than-expected growth will have a strong bearing
on next week's central bank rates meeting. Many economists had
been betting policymakers might cut the overnight lending rate
another half point from 3.25 percent to stimulate growth.
"Although the data surprised the entire market, we believe
that variables for the third quarter will show a deterioration
against the previous quarters and so the central bank will
probably cut the rate," said Jorge Cardozo, analyst at brokerage
Corredores Asociados.
To view DANE's report on second quarter economic growth,
click: