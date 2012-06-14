* Drop in public works spending hurting growth
* Finance minister says 2012 growth forecast now at 4.8 pct
* Colombia ready to ease monetary policy if needed
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, June 14 Colombian Finance Minister Juan
Carlos Echeverry on Thursday lowered his forecast for
first-quarter economic growth to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent
previously, due to a fall in public works spending.
Economic authorities in the Andean nation were caught off
guard by an 8.1 percent drop in spending on public works in the
first three months of the year, forcing the government and the
central bank to lower growth estimates.
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest economy, hoped that
investment in reconstruction work after heavy rains damaged
roads and bridges over the last few years would help fuel growth
in 2012.
"It's a difficult year," Echeverry told a conference in
Bogota. "These are not outlandish numbers, they are quite
reasonable numbers, if we are in that neighborhood we should be
very well served," he added, referring to his growth outlooks
for the first quarter and full year.
Colombia's statistics agency is due to announce economic
growth for the first quarter next week.
Echeverry forecast full-year growth at 4.8 percent this
year, slightly below the official 5 percent forecast. He said
the government is prepared to implement counter-cyclical
monetary policies to foster growth if needed.
The central bank has kept the benchmark interest rate steady
at 5.25 percent in its past three policy meetings after a
year-long, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation
in one of the region's fastest-growing economies.
At the policy meeting late last month, the bank said recent
events in Europe had increased the risk of a strong recession
there, adding uncertainty to the growth forecasts in Colombia.
Minutes of the meeting showed that one board member said a
rate cut should be considered if the global economic uncertainty
continued.
"If required, the monetary and fiscal policy will be
countercyclical. The central bank board has spoken about the
capacity to have a major policy change if it is needed, God
forbid it," Echeverry said.
The government forecast better-than-expected fiscal results
this year and "equilibrium" in 2013, in part thanks to high tax
collection and plans to approve and implement a fiscal reform
that should lead to higher tax revenue next year.
"If things outside get complicated, monetary policy can
change ... in terms of liquidity in the economy; we have the
capacity without risking inflation," Echeverry said.
Consumer prices have remained at steady levels in recent
months, and economists expect 2012 annual inflation to fall
within the central bank's target of 2 percent to 4 percent.
Colombia's economy grew 5.9 percent in 2011, the fastest
expansion rate in four years, helped by high foreign investment
and strong consumer spending growth.
