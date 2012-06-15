* Drop in public works spending hurting growth
* Colombia ready to ease monetary policy if needed
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, June 14 Colombia expects lower fiscal
deficits in 2013 than in 2012, while economic growth is
projected at 4.8 percent for both years, Finance Minister Juan
Carlos Echeverry said on Thursday.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has seen a strong
recovery from the global economic crisis, recouping three
investment-grade credit ratings and continuing to reap strong
inflows in the mining and oil sectors.
Presenting the latest fiscal plan, Echeverry said the
government had revised down the 2012 central government fiscal
deficit target to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product from 2.8
percent previously, and the consolidated deficit to 1.2 percent
of GDP from 1.8 percent. The consolidated deficit includes the
central and regional governments.
The central government deficit target is seen at 2.2 percent
of GDP in 2013, with the consolidated deficit at 1 percent.
"This fiscal plan is serious, reasonable, we're not
extracting liquidity from the economy, but injecting liquidity
into the economy," Echeverry told reporters.
The government expects the economy to grow 4.8 percent this
year and next. Economic expansion was 5.9 percent in 2011, the
fastest growth rate in four years, helped by high foreign
investment and strong consumer spending growth.
Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign direct
investment over the past decade, mostly into the oil and mining
sectors after U.S. military aid helped security forces deal
crippling blows to leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.
Consumer prices have remained at steady levels in recent
months, and economists expect 2012 annual inflation to fall
within the central bank's target of 2 percent to 4 percent.
The fiscal plan forecasts full-year inflation at 3 percent
this year and next.
The government will issue $2 billion in global bonds next
year, while it lowered this year's issuances to $2 billion, down
from $3 billion previously, Echeverry said. The government has
so far issued $1.5 billion in bonds in 2012.
Colombia expects to sell 28 trillion pesos ($15.7 billion)
worth of local TES bonds in 2013, of which 23 trillion pesos
will be at auction.
Echeverry also said Colombia would stick to plans to issue
24.76 trillion pesos in TES bonds in 2012, but lowered the
amount it would sell at auction to 17.36 trillion from 18.36
trillion previously.
PUBLIC WORKS DATA HIT GROWTH ESTIMATES
Economic policymakers are concerned that continued credit
expansion could pressure consumer prices while the peso currency
has become the biggest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded
currencies this year, firming more than 8 percent.
An unexpected fall in public works spending in the first
quarter forced the government to lower growth estimates.
At an economic conference earlier on Thursday, Echeverry
forecast first-quarter expansion at 4.5 percent, down from 4.8
percent previously, due to the poor data.
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest economy, hoped that
investment in reconstruction after heavy rains damaged roads and
bridges over the last few years would help fuel growth in 2012.
"It's a difficult year," Echeverry said. "These are not
outlandish numbers, they are quite reasonable numbers, if we are
in that neighborhood we should be very well served," he added,
referring to growth outlooks for the first quarter and 2012.
Echeverry said Colombia was prepared to implement
countercyclical monetary policies to foster growth if needed.
The central bank has kept the benchmark interest rate steady
at 5.25 percent in its past three policy meetings after a
yearlong, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation in
one of the region's fastest-growing economies.
At the policy meeting late last month, the bank said recent
events in Europe had increased the risk of a strong recession
there, adding uncertainty to the growth forecasts in Colombia.
"If required, the monetary and fiscal policy will be
countercyclical. The central bank board has spoken about the
capacity to have a major policy change if it is needed, God
forbid it," Echeverry said.
"If things outside get complicated, monetary policy can
change ... in terms of liquidity in the economy; we have the
capacity without risking inflation," he said.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Jack Kimball and
Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)