BOGOTA Aug 8 Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Monday that he saw the peso weakening to the 1,800 level versus the dollar due to currency measures by financial authorities and the global economic climate.

The peso currency COP2=STFX closed at 1,789.30 versus the greenback on Friday.

Echeverry also said on a local media program that Colombia's economy could expand around 6 percent this year versus 4.3 percent in 2010.

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)