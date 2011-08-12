BOGOTA Aug 12 At least one central bank board member was against an interest rate hike at last month's meeting and said additional rate raises could bring in more inflows pushing up inflation, minutes showed on Friday.

According to the minutes, some members of the bank's board said that despite good inflation dynamics, the monetary authority should raise its interest rate by 25 basis points.

Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a sixth straight time on July 29 by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent in a move widely expected by markets although the decision was yet-again not unanimous.

