BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
BOGOTA Jan 17 Colombia is not considering capital controls "at this moment" to try to stem gains in the peso currency, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday.
The minister added, however, that the country would keep "all cards on the table" to combat the strengthening currency.
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results