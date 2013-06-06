CARTAGENA, Colombia, June 6 Colombia will cut its economic growth target to between 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent, from 4.8 percent at present, the Andean nation's deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Andres Restrepo told Reuters that economic data in the first quarter suggests the economy is unlikely to reach the 4.8 percent annual growth target this year, which will prompt the government to lower its forecast. He said the official announcement will be made later this month.