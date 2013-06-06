BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
CARTAGENA, Colombia, June 6 Colombia will cut its economic growth target to between 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent, from 4.8 percent at present, the Andean nation's deputy finance minister said on Thursday.
Andres Restrepo told Reuters that economic data in the first quarter suggests the economy is unlikely to reach the 4.8 percent annual growth target this year, which will prompt the government to lower its forecast. He said the official announcement will be made later this month.
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations