BOGOTA, April 29 Colombia's central bank on
Monday said the economy is likely to grow about 2.8 percent in
the first quarter, within a forecast range of 2 percent to 3.5
percent.
During his quarterly presentation in Bogota, Central Bank
Chief Jose Dario Uribe reiterated that the economy would
probably grow about 4.3 percent in full-year 2013.
It was not immediately clear if the first-quarter figure was
a comparative against the fourth quarter or the same period a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy)