By Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb

BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia said Thursday that its economy grew 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the year before, as foreign investment and expanding consumer credit helped shield the country from global economic troubles.

For the year 2011, gross domestic product grew 5.9 percent, up from a revised 4.0 percent in 2010, the government's statistics agency said.

The mining sector grew the fastest, at 18.1 percent in the quarter; followed by construction, which expanded 10.7 percent; and the finance sector, which grew 6.4 percent, the agency said.

The average of 41 economists polled by Reuters expected gross domestic product to grow 5.85 percent in the fourth quarter 2011 from the same period in 2010.

For more than a decade, the military has been dealing blows to drug-funded insurgent and crime gangs in the Andean nation. That has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment and encouraged a growing middle class to take bank loans to spend on big-ticket items and real estate.

The U.S.-backed offensive against Marxist groups like the FARC has made it safer for international companies to explore for oil and minerals in remote areas of Colombia, where executives and contractors once faced a significant risk of being kidnapped. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andrea Evans)