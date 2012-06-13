BOGOTA, June 13 Colombian central bank chief
Jose Dario Uribe said on Wednesday that a fall in public
construction investment in the first quarter would drive down
the monetary authority's economic growth estimates.
"I must say that I was surprised in a bad way by the civil
works data. We weren't expecting a fall in civil works, in fact,
we were expecting an important rise in the first quarter and it
suffered a fall of 8 percent," Uribe told reporters.
"This has an important weight (for economic growth) and of
course it will affect our projections downward."
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)