BOGOTA, June 14 Colombia's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate stable at 5.25 percent at its meeting on June 29 for the fourth straight month, a survey of analysts showed on Thursday.

All 38 experts polled by the central bank predicted the monetary authority will keep rates unchanged for another month after a year-long, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies. ž

The majority of analysts expected the overnight lending rate to close the year between 5 percent and 5.50 percent, according to the survey conducted from June 6 to 8.

Full-year inflation expectations rose slightly to 3.27 percent in 2012 versus 3.25 percent in the previous poll, and 3.32 percent for 2013 compared with 3.29 percent previously.

The central bank has an inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent and it expects consumer prices to rise 3 percent to 3.5 percent this year.

Colombian policymakers are concerned that continued credit expansion is pressuring consumer prices even though inflation has remained relatively steady in recent months, according to minutes from the May central bank board meeting.

The inflation rate is seen falling to 0.21 percent in June versus 0.32 percent in the same month last year, the poll said. Consumer prices rose 0.30 percent in May.

Like other emerging markets, Colombia faces a dilemma over whether to hike rates to combat inflation, which pushes up currencies by making assets more attractive, or to fight currency appreciation at the risk of inflation.

Yield-seeking investors have helped drive the peso currency up nearly 8.4 percent so far this year, making it the biggest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded currencies.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Tuesday he favored more aggressive intervention into the foreign exchange market to stem strong gains by the peso.

In a move to counter the strengthening currency, the central bank board of directors is buying at least $20 million daily until early November. It bought $420 million in May.

Colombia has become one of the best performing economies in Latin America and attracted a flood of foreign investment in the oil and mining sectors. Last year the country was granted an investment grade credit rating from Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

The economy expanded 5.9 percent in 2011 as robust domestic consumption and private investment fueled growth. Growth for 2012 is expected to fall to around 5 percent.

The central bank has boosted the overnight lending rate nine times since February last year, but it held the lending rate at 5.25 percent since March.

Analyst's opinions were divided on whether the bank would keep the rate steady in July too. On average, experts saw monetary officials leaving the rate unchanged.

Others, however, saw the rate either being raised by 25 basis points or slashed by the same amount.

A Colombia central bank board member said last month that the body should consider cutting interest rates if the global economic uncertainty continues. (Writing by Jack Kimball: Editing by Diane Craft)