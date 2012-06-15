* Colombia well-prepared to weather any crisis

* Rising exports to Venezuela adds to Colombia's tools

* Economy expected to grow 4.8 pct in coming years

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, June 15 Europe needs to undergo "surgery" to solve its debt problems, even if it means economic pain, as at least then countries will be in a position to recover, Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Friday.

Euro zone leaders have repeatedly tried to find solutions to debt problems, which have their roots in excessive, cheap borrowing over nearly a decade, but have almost always come up short, disappointing markets and exacerbating the situation.

Europe's woes pose new threats to Latin American economies as the resource-rich region rebounds from the financial crisis of 2007-2009, which hammered credit and liquidity, slashed growth, and weakened prices for key commodity exports.

"One bad characteristic of the last two years is this waiting and waiting and waiting and no solutions are found. In economics, the worst thing is waiting because people wait and don't spend, people wait and don't invest," Echeverry said.

"It's better to solve the problem, do surgery and go through recovery right away instead of just waiting and waiting and you don't know what the patient has inside ... In some sense, I wish the crisis comes to some revealing day in the next six months so that the world economy can foresee a better 2013 and 2014."

Tensions are high about how to manage the euro zone's debt crisis - epitomized by Greece's bankruptcy and need for international aid - while central banks from Tokyo to London prepare for any turmoil from Greece's election on Sunday.

"If the crisis evolves - and probably things will be less terrible than we're all considering right now - we will at least have ... many of these economies hitting bottom and starting to go up," Echeverry told investors in a conference call.

Risks Europe's problems could spark a global crisis were partly the factor behind Colombia's decision to lower planned global bond issues this year, Echeverry said, referring to a fiscal plan announced on Thursday. Colombia cut the bond issues to $2 billion from $3 billion previously and to $2 billion for 2013.

"That's why we were ... very conservative with our projections of credit demand for next year from international markets. There's ample liquidity domestically in case things get really complicated," he said.

In stark contrast to many developed markets, Colombia's strong economic performance and fiscal restraint over the past decade have helped the country clinch three investment grade credit ratings as well as billions of dollars in investment.

Echeverry has been a staunch critic of loose monetary policy in developed economies - which was used to try to stimulate growth during the global financial crisis - saying it was an attack on many emerging market currencies.

Investment grade status, strong growth projections and high interest rates compared to regional peers have pushed money into Colombia's markets and made the peso the strongest gainer so far this year of the world's 36 most-traded currencies.

Echeverry said he did not see the 2008 financial crisis repeating itself, and even if it did, Colombia was in a better position now to weather the storm, in part, thanks to increasing trade with neighbors Venezuela and Ecuador.

If a crisis were to hit Colombia's economy strongly, economic authorities could also ease monetary policy, increase fiscal deficits, tap an unused credit at the International Monetary Fund or bring in a dividend from state oil firm Ecopetrol earlier than planned, officials said. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Andrew Hay)