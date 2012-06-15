BOGOTA, June 15 Colombia, Latin America's fourth
largest economy, expects lower fiscal deficits in 2013 than in
2012, while economic growth is projected at 4.8 percent for both
years.
Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years.
2012 2013 2014
CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC
SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.2 1.0 0.7
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT
FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.2 2.1
NET GOVT DEBT AS PCT OF 35.1 33.9 33.1
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.8 +4.8 +4.8
INFLATION 3.0 3.0 3.0
FOREIGN BONDS 2.0 2.0 --
(IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS)
MULTILATERAL LOANS 0.8 1.1 --
(IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS)
LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 24.76 28.00 --
BONDS (TRLN PESOS)
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)