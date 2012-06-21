(Adds analyst quotes, details)
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia's economy grew at its
slowest rate in more than a year in the first quarter as central
bank rate hikes took effect and the mining sector was weakened
by lower commodities prices and renewed rebel attacks.
The slower quarter-on-quarter growth, which was slightly
above analyst expectations, could put pressure on the monetary
authority to keep interest rates stable or even consider cutting
them at upcoming policy meetings.
Colombia's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter
versus 1.2 percent in the previous three months, the government
reported on Thursday. It was the slowest quarterly growth rate
since the third quarter of 2010.
London-based Capital Economics said the Andean economy
appeared to have hit "a brick wall" after a credit boom allowed
families to buy houses and cars but created concerns with the
central bank of excessive indebtedness.
"We have long expected growth to slow over the course of the
next year or so as the consumer credit boom ends and external
conditions remain depressed. But we had not expected that
slowdown to come this soon or to be as abrupt," said Capital
Economics in a note, revising down its 2012 growth forecast.
Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign
investment over the last decade, mainly into the oil and mining
sectors, thanks to a U.S.-backed offensive against rebels.
The central bank raised rates nine times over the last year
to 5.25 percent to help cool the economy and rein in
inflationary pressures. The monetary authority has kept rates
steady in the past three policy meetings.
Attacks on oil installations, protests and a drop in coal
and oil prices have hit the mining and oil sectors. They grew a
paltry 0.4 percent quarterly in the first three months of 2012
versus 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
"It will feed the worry of a more acute growth slowdown that
will give strength to the doves at the central bank and to the
idea of cutting interest rates," said Katia Diaz, a strategist
at 4Cast Inc consultants in New York.
IMPROVEMENT AHEAD?
Colombia's GDP expanded 4.7 percent in the first three
months of the year versus last year, fueled by mining, financial
firms and transport. That was in line with market expectations
but slower than 6.1 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Analysts also said that the high base rate from increased
growth in previous periods had a statistical impact.
Economic authorities had expected expansion in the first
three months of the year to take a hit from an unexpected fall
in public works spending, which was coupled with slowing growth
rates in industrial production and retail sales.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has grown strongly since
recovering from the global economic crisis, recouped three
investment-grade credit ratings last year and hopes its stable
outlook will be revised up to positive this year.
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said that economic
growth in the second quarter would likely be 4.8 percent and
that he expected better performance in mining, public works
investment and manufacturing in the rest of the year.
The April-June quarter was off to a bad start with
industrial production falling for the second straight month and
retail sales dropping for the first time since September 2009.
Leaders of the coffee, flower and banana industries have
complained that the relatively high interest rate compared to
regional peers was making it harder for them to export since
higher yields put appreciation pressures on the peso currency.
Colombia's peso has firmed 9 percent so far this year,
making it the largest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded
currencies followed by Hungary's forint of 6.46 percent.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Andrew Hay)