By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's current account deficit widened to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product in the first half of the year from 2.4 percent in the same period last year, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The $4.8 billion deficit, wider in dollar terms from the $3.88 billion gap in the January-June period a year ago, was driven by import payments of goods and services and profit remittances by foreign companies operating in Colombia.

The current account balance is the widest measure of a country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, interest payments and services. As such, it is a gauge of a country's reliance on foreign capital.

The Andean country's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter compared with 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by strong expansion in the construction sector, the government's statistics agency said this month.

Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer, saw its net foreign direct investment in the period rise 18 percent to $7.79 billion driven by the oil and mining sectors, the central bank said.

The country has attracted billions of dollars in foreign direct investment over the past decade, boosting oil and coal output after U.S. military aid helped it deal crippling blows to leftist guerrilla groups and drug cartels.

The $330 billion economy could attract as much as $17 billion in foreign direct investment this year, up from about $2 billion in 2000, the government has said.

Foreign direct investment by Colombians abroad plunged 95 percent to $83 million, the bank said.

The capital and financial account totaled $6.74 billion, or 3.8 percent of GDP in the January-June period, driven by foreign direct and portfolio investment, compared with $5.86 billion or 3.6 percent of GDP in the same period a year ago.

Latin America's No. 4 economy expects to grow 4.8 percent this year, slowing from the 5.9 percent registered last year as fallout from the global economic crisis crimps expansion.