BOGOTA Feb 25 Colombia's finance ministry increased by four trillion pesos ($2.2 billion) the amount it can issue in local Treasury bonds this year in a bid to reduce market liquidity, the ministry said on Monday.

The new quota takes the level that can be issued in TES, as the securities are known, to 8.1 trillion pesos, Maria Fernanda Suarez, head of the nation's public credit office told Reuters.

The government aims to reduce liquidity in the market after the central bank and Treasury bought dollars to ease gains in the peso currency, she said.

The new TES level does not impact the government's financing plan for this year, Suarez said.

The TES will be sold at auction each week, the ministry said in a statement.