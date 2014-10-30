BOGOTA Oct 30 Colombia has room to take on additional debt next year to make up for a shortfall in revenue if the international price of oil continues to decline, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday, adding the government would maintain its spending pace.

A decline in Colombia's crude output coupled with a drop in price has raised concern in recent months that the government would lack funding for planned infrastructure and social projects in the coming years.

"If the price falls, you do not have to revise the budget down, or tighten the economy," Cardenas told reporters in Bogota. "You can borrow a little more. What matters is that you meet the goal."

"If the price falls you take a little more debt to cover it."

The government has completed its financing for this year and already started to prefinance next year's budget.

The oil industry is Colombia's biggest exporter and a main driver of growth in the $380 billion economy, but it has been hit in the last year by a drop in global prices and pipeline attacks by Marxist rebels, cutting revenue for budgeted investments.

The government has also been slow to award environmental licenses for drilling, meaning Latin America's fourth-biggest producer of crude pumped 983,000 barrels a day through August, 5.5 percent lower than the target of 1.04 million.

Cardenas said the impact of weak oil prices will not be felt immediately in the economy, Latin America's fourth biggest, as oil companies will pay taxes on their earnings next year.

"Be assured that the fiscal stimulus we have been giving until now will be maintained next year, because corporate results this year are those which will determine fiscal income in 2015," Cardenas said.

Even while the government expects the economy to end the year with growth of about 4.7 percent, expansion slowed in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier and shrank versus the first quarter.

The government has already presented a tax reform to raise as much as $26.2 billion over four years to plug a hole in the budget that would open up if two taxes are allowed to expire at the end of the year. The drop in oil revenue means it would be more difficult to cover the shortfall without the reform. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Helen Murphy; Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)