By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA Nov 4 Colombia's economic growth could ease to between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent in 2015 from about 5 percent this year, though the slowdown will be "healthy" for the country, central bank board member Ana Fernanda Maiguashca said on Tuesday.

The deceleration would come as lower international oil prices and an uncertain global environment reduce revenue from exports and cut into spending plans, she said in an interview with Reuters. The forecast she cited would put growth below potential, which is estimated at about 4.8 percent annually.

"That is a healthy and smooth slowdown," said Maiguashca, one of seven central bank co-directors.

The central bank raised the overnight lending rate by 125 basis points between April and August to trim surprisingly fast 6.5 percent growth in the first quarter and to head off any inflationary pressure. Last week the board voted to hold the rate at 4.5 percent for a second straight month.

"The fact that we expect a slowdown does not mean we are talking about a crisis, it's important to distinguish the language," Maiguashca said.

"The 5 percent we are on track to grow this year isn't sustainable."

Maiguashca said the current interest rate is at a level that is compatible with the central bank's long-term inflation target of 3 percent and its effort to close the output gap. Such a situation could extend into next year, she said.

Although one of the principal reasons the bank held borrowing costs at the October meeting was the recent decline in oil prices, Maiguashca said the unanimous decision may have been the same without that element.

Economists now reckon global uncertainty in tandem with the declining price of oil will lead the central bank to hold the interest rate steady at 4.5 percent through the end of next year. (Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by David Gregorio)