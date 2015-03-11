BOGOTA, March 11 A jump in Colombia's inflation,
sparked by a nearly 30 percent weakening in the peso currency is
temporary and not a reason for the central bank to raise the
benchmark interest rate, one of its board members, Juan Pablo
Zarate, said on Wednesday.
Inflation rose to 4.36 percent over the 12 months through
February, above the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent
which sets 3 percent as the ideal level.
"After the first half of the year inflation will start to
converge again on the goal of 3 percent," Zarate said on
Wednesday. "It's a transitory change and what we should do for
the good of the economy is maintain stable monetary policy."
The Colombian peso has fallen 28 percent in last
12 months versus the dollar, one of the sharpest currency
weakenings in the region. The peso currently stands at 2,646 to
the dollar, its weakest level since July 2004.
Analysts say the peso's weakening will deepen the current
account deficit, as Colombia shells out more pesos for
dollar-traded imports. The central bank predicts a deficit
equivalent to 5 percent of GDP for 2015, up from 3.4 percent the
year before.
The ANIF association of Colombia's financial institutions
said in a report on Wednesday it could not rule out eventually
cutting its growth forecast to 3-3.5 percent, from 3.8 percent.
It said faster inflation would eventually force the central
bank to raise interest rates, instead of cutting them to
privilege growth, as ANIF had initially expected.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday the
weaker currency would be a boon for the consumption of domestic
production and local tourism as imports and foreign travel
become more expensive.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Additional reporting by Carlos
Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Murphy
and W Simon)