BOGOTA, March 10 Spending cuts worth 6 trillion
pesos ($1.8 billion) will likely be insufficient for Colombia to
meet its 2016 fiscal goals, economists and investors say,
arguing that more may be needed to prevent a debt downgrade.
The country is far better off than neighboring Brazil, which
is battling a deep recession. But plunging oil and coal revenues
have eroded Colombia's fiscal accounts, leaving Latin America's
fourth biggest economy scrounging for savings across the board.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has said the spending
cuts, affecting 30 ministries and other state entities, amount
to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product and are enough to
ensure the government hits its budget deficit goal of 3.6
percent of GDP.
But economists warn the official numbers do not add up and
could be even weaker if revenue from oil or taxes come in lower
than projected.
"It's a good measure that calms the effect of the decline in
oil revenue, but it's clearly insufficient taking into account
the magnitude of the fiscal problem," said Andres Abadia, senior
economist at London-based consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The cuts being implemented represent 2.8 percent of the
government's budget. Analysts estimate that a further reduction
of about 3 trillion pesos may be needed to hit the target and
warn that, without them, the deficit could blow out to as much
as 4 percent of GDP this year.
While Cardenas expects government revenue from oil -
including overseas sales and royalties paid by companies
operating in Colombia - to plunge to $218 million this year from
$2.9 billion in 2015, economists see an even bigger drop.
"Government oil revenues are likely to fall to almost zero
this year," said Adam Collins, strategist at London-based
Capital Economics.
The value of exports fell 36.6 percent in January compared
with the year before - mostly due to the drop in crude prices -
and most economists believe the official 3 percent forecast for
economic growth this year is optimistic.
The economy grew 3.1 percent in 2015, the government said on
Thursday.
Colombia's debt is rated two notches above speculative
grade, but Standard & Poor's last month lowered its outlook to
negative from stable. A downgrade could prompt some investors to
leave Colombia's capital markets.
"They need to be bolder than they have been," said John
Peta, emerging market fund manager for Old Mutual Global
Investors in London, which holds Colombian bonds.
"The fiscal issue is a concern and in those circumstances
people sell bonds and ask questions later."
A crucial tax reform could help lift investor sentiment. But
it is currently only set to go to Congress in the second half of
this year and would not take effect until 2017.
The government has taken austerity measures including
double-sided photocopying, reduced gasoline purchases for
official cars and a hiring freeze. Cardenas flew to Davos for
the World Economic Forum in economy class.
If tax revenue falls below the government's expected 130
trillion pesos or the reform struggles in Congress, it would
"bring the government's credit rating further into doubt," said
Capital Economics' Collins.
Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that despite
"headwinds" Colombia will be able to avoid a downgrade, as long
as it moves toward the fiscal deficit target and the economic
slowdown is not sustained.
Still, analysts believe the tight fiscal scenario means the
government may also need to engage in domestic bond swaps to
extend maturities and amortizations.
Some 15.2 trillion pesos ($4.76 billion) in local treasury
bonds come due this year, about 10 percent of total
peso-denominated debt.
In June, 11.3 trillion pesos come due, but a high-level
finance ministry official ruled out a swap then and declined to
be drawn on future actions.
Economists see swaps as inevitable.
"Almost certainly there will be a swap this year," said
Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota.
