* Exports seen rising to $66 bln in 2012
* Free trade deals to drive rise in exports
(Adds details on exports, background)
BOGOTA Feb 9 Colombia may see as much as
$16 billion in foreign direct investment this year, up from
nearly $15 billion last year, Trade Minister Sergio
Diaz-Granados said on Thursday.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has seen a boom in
investment, especially in the oil and mining sectors, since a
2002 U.S.-backed security crackdown made many areas in the
country safer for investors.
"I'd say we're going to exceed $16 billion at the end of
December this year and hopefully we'll reach this figure for the
good of the Colombian economy," Diaz-Granados said during a
government event.
Exports may rise to $66 billion in 2012 from around $55
billion last year thanks to a free trade deal with the United
States that should enter into effect in the second half of the
year, he said.
Diaz-Granados also said that free trade deals should push
more exports to Chile, Central America and Canada this year.
Increased security in Colombia has spurred business and
consumer confidence by making it safer for industries to operate
and for Colombians to travel cross-country, build second homes
and go out to restaurants.
The country's central bank expects economic growth last year
was likely to have been above 5.5 percent, and for this year it
sees 4 to 6 percent expansion.
Resource-rich countries like Colombia have seen their
economies expand briskly in recent years thanks in part to high
commodity prices while Europe and the United States have
struggled to recover from the global crisis of a few years ago.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Carlos Vargas; Editing by James
Dalgleish)