* Growth in Q4 seen above expansion in H1 2011
* Cenbank worried about credit growth
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Feb 10 One Colombian central bank
board member wanted additional measures at the last policy
meeting to try to cool consumer credit growth in Latin America's
No. 4 economy, according to minutes published on Friday.
The policymaker sought the macroprudential measures last
month on top of the central bank's surprise 25-basis point rate
increase.
Macroprudential measures could range from an increase in
bank reserve requirements to credit controls to rein in a surge
in consumer demand and borrowing.
Analysts will be watching the central bank's Feb. 24 meeting
to see if other members of the seven-strong board join the push
for such measures that have the potential to dampen strong
economic growth.
"A board member deemed appropriate to supplement the rate
increase with some kind of macro-prudential measure aimed at
accelerating the interest rate transmission on consumer credit
dynamics," according to the official English translation of the
minutes.
The monetary authority has expressed concern over the
high rate of bank credit growth and that households were
significantly increasing their indebtedness.
Improved security after almost five decades of war by
leftist rebels and right-wing paramilitaries has spurred
business and consumer confidence and attracted almost $15
billion in foreign investment last year.
Colombia's policymakers have bucked the trend of other Latin
American central bankers who have cut or held rates steady to
shield their economies from a global slowdown.
The central bank's Jan 30. decision to raise rates to 5
percent was unanimous.
Colombia's fourth quarter economic growth was strong
and likely higher than the 5 percent rate recorded in the first
half of 2011, the minutes showed.
Colombia's economy likely grew more than 5.5 percent last
year, according to the bank. Colombia's government expects
growth of between 5.8 percent and 6 percent for 2011.
That is well above rates of around 4 percent in Mexico and 3
percent in Brazil. Chile's government expects its economy to
slow markedly this year after over 6 percent growth in 2011.
This week, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said
Colombia's surprise decision to raise the lending rate in
January was a necessary move.
In a central bank poll of analysts published on Friday,
61 percent of the 41 experts surveyed expect the rate to stay
unchanged at the next meeting at the end of February while 39
percent saw a 25 basis point hike.
"The bank now has a relatively neutral bias going
forward, but we certainly do not rule out that domestic
financial conditions could tighten further via non-rate
instruments e.g., macro-prudential measures to slow down
consumer credit growth," Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs wrote in
a note.
Colombia may see as much as $16 billion in foreign
direct investment this year, most of which goes into the oil and
mining sectors whose production of oil and coal has hit historic
highs.
Emerging market nations such as Colombia have faced a
flood of cheap money in recent months as near-zero interest
rates in developed markets prompt investors to seek higher
yields, pushing up their currencies and strengthening their
economies.
Last week, the central bank re-established buying at
least $20 million daily for at least three straight months to
help stem gains in the currency.
The government has also announced that it would not
bring in dollars for financing in 2012 and would keep $1 billion
in dividends from state oil company Ecopetrol, and another $1.2
billion in royalties, abroad.
"It is very likely the government is becoming over
concerned with the impact of rising interest rates on COP's
relative performance given the disparity with the rest of the
region and emerging markets in general," RBS Securities said in
a note.
"Even with these delayed flows, there remains an
estimated $4 billion in dividend payments from Ecopetrol that
could come into the market this year in addition to the strong
corporate flows."
