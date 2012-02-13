* Bank sees 2012 GDP at between 4 percent and 6 percent
* 2011 inflation may slow to between 3 percent and 3.5
percent
By Helen Murphy and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Feb 13 Colombia's economy is
growing "a little" above its potential, central bank chief Jose
Dario Uribe said on Monday, in a sign that strong demand for
consumer goods and bank lending may create inflationary
pressures.
But Uribe, who gave his quarterly presentation just two
weeks after policy makers unexpectedly raised the benchmark
lending rate, said he expects that efforts to rein in lending
will help slow inflation.
Uribe said economic growth could come in at as much as 6
percent for both last year and this year. The economy grew 4.3
percent in 2010.
"Productive capacity has grown and very probably it's higher
than in the last two or three years," Uribe said in his
presentation in Bogota. "The economy is growing a little above
its GDP potential."
The bank has repeatedly warned that consumers are taking on
too much credit to pay for cars, computers and real estate,
heightening concern that the economic growth could create
inflationary pressure.
The economy likely grew about 5.7 percent in the fourth
quarter, taking full-year 2011 gross domestic product to between
5.6 percent and 6 percent, Uribe said. Growth this year is
expected at between 4 percent and 6 percent.
"In January we saw a slight decline in the rate of consumer
credit growth, but it's still an increase above the growth of
nominal GDP," Uribe said.
Efforts to rein in lending will help inflation slow to
between 3 percent and 3.5 percent this year from 3.73 percent at
the end of 2011, Uribe said. Consumer price inflation is likely
to ease further to 3 percent by the end of 2013, he said.
The central bank two weeks ago raised the benchmark lending
rate a quarter point to 5 percent in an effort to cool the pace
of lending and slow consumer price increases.
Increased security in Colombia has spurred business and
consumer confidence by making it safer for industries to operate
and for Colombians to travel cross-country, build second homes
and go out to restaurants and the movies.
Military gains against insurgent groups and drug traffickers
helped attract record foreign direct investment into the
economy, mostly to the oil and mining industries.
One central bank board member urged his colleagues on the
seven-member board last month to introduce "macroprudential"
measures to discourage too much consumer credit, according to
the minutes of the meeting on Jan. 30.
The measures could range from an increase in bank reserve
requirements to credit controls to rein in a surge in consumer
demand and borrowing, economists say.
