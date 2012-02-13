* Bank sees 2012 GDP at between 4 percent and 6 percent

* 2011 inflation may slow to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent (Recasts, adds quotes, details)

By Helen Murphy and Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Feb 13 Colombia's economy is growing "a little" above its potential, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday, in a sign that strong demand for consumer goods and bank lending may create inflationary pressures.

But Uribe, who gave his quarterly presentation just two weeks after policy makers unexpectedly raised the benchmark lending rate, said he expects that efforts to rein in lending will help slow inflation.

Uribe said economic growth could come in at as much as 6 percent for both last year and this year. The economy grew 4.3 percent in 2010.

"Productive capacity has grown and very probably it's higher than in the last two or three years," Uribe said in his presentation in Bogota. "The economy is growing a little above its GDP potential."

The bank has repeatedly warned that consumers are taking on too much credit to pay for cars, computers and real estate, heightening concern that the economic growth could create inflationary pressure.

The economy likely grew about 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter, taking full-year 2011 gross domestic product to between 5.6 percent and 6 percent, Uribe said. Growth this year is expected at between 4 percent and 6 percent.

"In January we saw a slight decline in the rate of consumer credit growth, but it's still an increase above the growth of nominal GDP," Uribe said.

Efforts to rein in lending will help inflation slow to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent this year from 3.73 percent at the end of 2011, Uribe said. Consumer price inflation is likely to ease further to 3 percent by the end of 2013, he said.

The central bank two weeks ago raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter point to 5 percent in an effort to cool the pace of lending and slow consumer price increases.

Increased security in Colombia has spurred business and consumer confidence by making it safer for industries to operate and for Colombians to travel cross-country, build second homes and go out to restaurants and the movies.

Military gains against insurgent groups and drug traffickers helped attract record foreign direct investment into the economy, mostly to the oil and mining industries.

One central bank board member urged his colleagues on the seven-member board last month to introduce "macroprudential" measures to discourage too much consumer credit, according to the minutes of the meeting on Jan. 30.

The measures could range from an increase in bank reserve requirements to credit controls to rein in a surge in consumer demand and borrowing, economists say. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)