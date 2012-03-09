* May signal rate hikes reaching an end

* Other Latin American countries have been cutting rates (Recasts, adds context, additional analysts)

By Brian Ellsworth

BOGOTA, March 9 Colombia's cycle of interest rate hikes could be losing steam after several members of central bank opposed the decision in February's meeting to raise the benchmark rate, according to minutes published on Friday.

An unspecified number of board members opposed the move to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent on the grounds that efforts to cool one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies had already taken effect.

A pause in monetary tightening would put Colombia more in line with other Latin American countries that have been cutting rates to shield their economies from the global slowdown.

The dissenting group noted that the effects of last year's reduction in monetary stimulus "will continue, because of their natural lag, into the rest of this year and the next one," read the meeting minutes.

"Therefore, additional adjustments to the benchmark interest rate could turn out to be inopportune."

The group also cited the recession in Europe and anemic growth in the United States as reasons to oppose the hike.

The bank has raised the benchmark interest rate nine times since February 2011 for a total increase of 225 basis points.

"This shift in part of the board's position, which had reached consensus to hike in the previous meeting, is supportive of our view that the (central bank's) tightening cycle could be approaching its end," said Barclays Capital in a research note, adding it expects one more 25-basis-point hike next month.

Benito Berber of Nomura Securities said he expected a pause at the next meeting followed by more tightening, with the benchmark rate reaching as high as 6 percent by the end of the year.

STRONG GROWTH

One of the board members proposed macro-prudential measures, which could range from an increase in bank reserve requirements to credit controls to rein in consumer demand and borrowing.

Such measures could help ease price pressures without further strengthening the Colombian peso, which has rallied 9 percent this year. A stronger currency hurts domestic industries by making exports more expensive in foreign markets.

The bank "is likely now reaching the end of the rate hiking cycle, but not necessarily the end of the quest to tighten domestic financial conditions," Goldman Sachs analysts Alberto Ramos wrote in a research note.

"Additional tightening may now be delivered chiefly via non-rate instruments (macro-prudential measures that are more COP-friendly), and perhaps, at most, one additional 25bp rate hike."

Colombia has been less affected by global economic woes than other countries in the region such as Brazil, which on Wednesday slashed interest rates by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points in an effort to spur the economy.

Improved security in Colombia after decades of war with leftist rebels and right-wing paramilitaries has spurred business and consumer confidence, and attracted almost $15 billion in foreign investment last year.

The central bank expects growth in the first quarter will likely be similar to estimated fourth-quarter growth of 5 percent to 6.2 percent. The minutes also said growth for full-year 2011 was likely between 5.6 percent and 6 percent.

The majority of the board remained worried that inflation is not moving toward the center of its target for this year of 2 percent to 4 percent. Last year, inflation quickened to 3.73 percent from 3.17 percent a year earlier.

That group added a "limited slowdown in the loan portfolio does not necessarily eliminate the risks of a dangerous boom," echoing concerns that heavy lending could leave Colombian households overly indebted and put further pressure on prices. (Additional Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Gary Crosse, Diane Craft)