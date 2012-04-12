* Bank seen holding rate at 5.25 pct on April 30

* Analysts forecast this month's inflation at 0.20 pct

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 12 Colombia's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting on April 30, though this month's prices are expected to rise compared with the previous year, a survey of analysts said on Thursday.

All 38 of the analysts polled by the central bank predict its board will hold the interest rate at 5.25 percent, and the poll also forecast that prices in April will rise 0.20 percent, compared with a 0.12 percent increase in April 2011.

Colombia's economy has accelerated in recent years even as developed economies have suffered.

A U.S.-backed offensive against Marxist guerrillas has made expanding oil and gas exploration in rural Colombia safer, bringing in record foreign direct investment.

Like other emerging markets, Colombia faces a dilemma over whether to hike rates to combat inflation, which pushes up currencies by making assets more attractive, or fight currency appreciation at the risk of inflation.

The economy expanded 5.9 percent in 2011 as robust domestic consumption and private investment fueled growth. Growth for 2012 is expected to fall to around 5 percent.

The central bank has boosted the overnight lending rate nine times since February last year, adding 225 basis points, but it held the lending rate at 5.25 percent in March, an indication that concerns about increased household debt may be easing.

A majority of analysts predicted the central bank will close 2012 with an interest rate of 5.50 percent.

Expectations for 2012 inflation fell to 3.27 percent, compared with 3.47 percent in last month's poll, within the government's target range of 2 to 4 percent. (Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Andrea Ricci)