By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, July 13 Some members of Colombia's
central bank board want a period of monetary easing to combat
fallout from global economic problems and lower domestic growth
in agriculture and industry, according to the minutes of the
last monetary policy meeting.
The minutes will give impetus to expectations of a rate cut
in the coming months and showed a division over whether the
major risk for Colombia's economy comes from inside, through too
much indebtedness or the outside due to Europe's debt crisis.
The monetary authority kept the rate steady at 5.25 percent
at the June 29 meeting for the fourth straight month as it
gauged the impact of slowing world growth on the local economy,
where inflation is within the 2 percent to 4 percent target.
Policymakers who proposed slashing the interest rate 25
basis points in June were worried that a deterioration of the
global economy, coupled with lower domestic growth, could impact
domestic demand and Colombia's terms of trade.
"They are of the opinion that the effectiveness of monetary
policy lies in the authorities' capacity to anticipate and
therefore, in this scenario, an easing phase must be undertaken
in order to prevent drastic adjustments in the future,"
according to the minutes published on Friday.
Other members believed that, while credit growth had
moderated in recent weeks, worries over local financial
imbalances and too much risk taking had not gone away. They also
said that the economy was not far away from its potential.
Policymakers raised the lending rate 225 basis points over
the past year until their first pause in March in a bid to rein
in borrowing. The economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter
versus the previous quarter, its slowest rate in over a year.
The central bank thinks that economic growth in the second
quarter slowed and it expects to revise down the full-year
expansion target from the current 4 percent to 6 percent, the
minutes showed.
Colombia's economy expanded a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 as
better security resulting from a decade-long military offensive
against guerrilla groups and paramilitaries brought a flood of
foreign direct investment to Latin America's fourth-biggest
economy.
In a central bank poll of analysts earlier this month, 90
percent of experts believed the monetary authority would keep
rates steady at its next meeting on July 27, but more now think
that there could be a rate cut in coming months.
