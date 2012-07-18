By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, July 17 Colombia's central bank plans to
lower its 2012 economic growth estimate at its next policy
meeting, most likely tightening the current 4 percent to 6
percent range, its chief said on Tuesday.
Poor retail sales, industrial production data and public
works spending in the last few months have forced economic
authorities to talk about revising down expansion estimates this
year for Latin America's fourth-largest economy.
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe told reporters that the
body would most likely tighten the growth target although it
could also lower it at the next policy meeting on July 27.
"In other words, the 6 percent that's the upper limit is not
seen as a reasonable figure; that is, the upper limit is going
to be below 6 (percent)," Uribe said.
The Andean nation's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first
quarter versus the previous quarter, its slowest rate in over a
year, and the central bank thinks that economic growth in the
second quarter also slowed.
Policymakers raised the benchmark lending rate 225 basis
points over the past year until their first pause in March in a
bid to rein in borrowing and cool economic growth.
Colombia's economy expanded a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 as
better security resulting from a decade-long military offensive
against guerrilla groups and paramilitaries brought a flood of
foreign direct investment into the country.
