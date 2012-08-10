BOGOTA Aug 10 Some Colombian central bank board members believe the industrial sector could start contracting, minutes from the bank's last policy meeting showed, setting a pessimistic tone that prompted analysts to expect another rate cut.

The seven-member board, led by central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe, voted late last month to lower the overnight lending rate 25 basis points to 5 percent -- the first cut since April 2010 -- as worries over the impact of a slowing global economy took precedence.

Some members wanted to slash the rate by 50 basis points, according to minutes from the July 27 meeting published on Friday.

"In the domestic environment, it can be seen that industry is on the path of contraction," the minutes showed some board members as arguing.

"Consumption in the second quarter might have grown significantly less than in the first quarter, like the GDP, which would register a deceleration for a third consecutive quarter."

The minutes neither identified the number of central bank board members who saw industry contracting nor said how many of them favored a 50 bps interest rate cut.

At its meeting, the board lowered its official estimate for 2012 gross domestic product to between 3 percent and 5 percent but Uribe said late last month that the bank expected growth of at least 4 percent.

The bank views next year's economic outlook with more uncertainty than in 2012 as the global financial crisis hits the Andean nation's industrial output and exports, seeing growth of between 2 percent and 5 percent.

"There seems to be nothing positive, no window of optimism, in the minutes. I haven't seen such a pessimistic tone in ages," said Julian Marquez, an economist with the brokerage Interbolsa.

"Another 25 basis points would be more than adequate for the economy right now, we are still growing at decent levels."