BRIEF-Accuray on March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of Jan. 11, 2016
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
BOGOTA, March 27 Colombia reported a current account deficit in 2012 of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The deficit widened from a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in 2011, the monetary authority said on it website.
Colombia attracted $15.8 billion in foreign direct investment last year, up from the $13.4 billion in 2011.
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage:
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage: