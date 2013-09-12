Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
BOGOTA, Sept 12 Colombia reported a central government budget surplus in the first half of 2013 worth 1.3 percent of gross domestic product, the finance ministry said late on Wednesday, narrowing from 2.4 percent in the same period last year as spending rose.
The surplus amounted to 9.6 trillion pesos ($4.99 billion) for January to June, the ministry said.
Colombia's budget surplus target for 2013 is 2.4 percent and 2.3 for next year.
In the first quarter, Colombia posted a central government budget surplus worth 0.4 percent of GDP and a consolidated or nationwide government budget deficit, of 1.3 percent.
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.