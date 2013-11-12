BOGOTA Nov 12 Colombia's central bank should hold its benchmark lending rate steady through at least the middle of next year as prolonged low inflation prompts concerns about installed capacity, bank board member Carlos Gustavo Cano said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

The seven-member board last month voted to hold the lending rate at 3.25 percent for a seventh straight month to provide additional fuel to the economy as consumer prices remain at the bottom end of the bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Accumulated 12 month inflation in October reached 1.84 percent, well below the mid-point of the bank's target range.

"We need to give time at this level until we see with evidence that inflation will head toward 3 percent and that the output gap begins to close, that's to say, the growth heads towards at least 4.5 percent," Cano told La Republica newspaper.

Another cut in the interest rate was unlikely to have any impact but further stimulus to the economy was necessary, he said.

Economic growth next year is likely to grow above 4 percent, Cano said, better than the 4 percent the bank expects for this year but well below the 6.6 percent acceleration in 2011.

Cano was speaking personally - in line with bank policy - and not on behalf of the entire board.