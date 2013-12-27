BOGOTA Dec 27 Colombia reported a current account deficit in the nine months through September worth 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Friday.

The deficit widened from 3.3 percent of GDP in the same period a year earlier, the monetary authority said on its website.

Colombia attracted $13.25 billion in foreign direct investment during the nine months, up 13.1 percent from the 2012 period.