REFILE-TREASURIES-Robust ADP jobs data lift U.S. bond yields

(Refiles to correct word order in headline) * U.S. companies hire most workers since Dec 2015 -ADP * Futures imply rate hike next week nearly priced in * U.S. to sell $20 billion 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) * U.S. 2-year yield hits highest since August 2009 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels since December as a strong gain in U.S. private-sector jobs in Februa