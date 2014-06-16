China will ward off mass unemployment - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
(Adds 2015 data) BOGOTA, June 16 - Colombia published a revised 2014 financial plan and data for 2015 on Monday, changing the forecast of debt it plans to issue. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals for 2014: 2013 2014 2014 2015 (Prior) (Revised) CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0 1.6 1.2 1.2 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.4 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,900 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7 +4.7 +4.8 INFLATION 2.5 3.0 TAX REVENUE (TRLN PESOS) 100.4 108 112.9 125.1 FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 4.0 1.98 3.0 (BLNS/U.S. DOLLARS) MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 (BLNS/ U.S. DOLLARS) LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.3 33.2 34.5 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES 21.5 18.3 19.3 23.7 (Reporting by Bogota bureau)
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an industry event in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at conference on strengthening railway transport connecti