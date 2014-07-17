BOGOTA, July 17 Colombia's central bank will
likely raise its gross domestic product estimate for this year
because of unexpectedly high first quarter growth, board member
Juan Pablo Zarate said on Thursday.
"I think it's probable that the technical team will raise
the projection for growth in our inflation report, which will
come out next month," said Zarate, who was speaking to reporters
in a personal capacity.
Colombia surprised the market in June by reporting high
first-quarter growth of 6.4 percent.
The government revised its 2013 growth figure upward last
month, to 4.7 percent from 4.3, but has not yet announced
changes to its forecast for 2014, which currently stands at 4.7
percent.
"The growth figure surprised us," said Zarate, one of seven
central bank board members. "It was higher than we had thought."
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas. Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb.
Editing by Andre Grenon)