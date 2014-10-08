BOGOTA Oct 8 Colombia's government is pushing a
tax reform through Congress to plug a $26.2 billion financing
hole over four years but it may not be enough to make up for
lower oil revenues and higher social spending as part of plans
to end five decades of war.
The proposed tax bill has not yet made it to the first
congressional vote and already economists are betting there will
be another overhaul in four years to fund investment in health,
education and other social programs.
The reform would extend through 2018 two expiring taxes -
one on wealth and another on bank withdrawals - while raising a
tax on corporate profits for four years.
But critics question how the government will bring in
revenue beyond then and say Colombia needs long-term structural
reform.
"Clearly there's an ambivalent message and it's hard for
investors to have clarity," Alejandro Reyes, chief economist at
brokerage Ultrabursatiles, said at a Reuters forum late on
Monday. "One asks what will happen after 2019 because the
temporary taxes now run until 2018."
"We're in a scenario where the probability of new income
gaps going forward is bigger, and so there's a need for a more
structural reform instead of using temporary methods."
The oil industry is Colombia's biggest exporter and a main
driver of growth in the $370 billion economy but it has been hit
in the last year by a drop in global prices and pipeline attacks
by Marxist rebels, cutting revenue for budgeted investments.
The government has also been slow to award environmental
licenses for drilling, meaning Latin America's fourth biggest
producer of crude pumped 983,000 barrels a day through August,
5.5 percent lower than the target of 1.04 million. It has
reserves equivalent to less than 7 years.
"We now have problems with future oil revenue after being
accustomed to receiving its money," Munir Jalil, chief economist
at Citibank for Colombia, said at the Reuters event. "It seems
that money from now on ... along with the price of oil, will be
in decline."
The oil industry accounts for about 20 percent of government
revenue, including taxes and royalties.
COSTLY PEACE
The tax reform also sparked fears that new levies against
companies and the middle class will damage the economy and that
the government has changed the rules of the game for investors
after pledging just months ago that there would be no reform of
the tax code.
The government wants to raise $26.2 billion through 2018 to
bolster social and infrastructure spending, plus recover as much
as $2.5 billion a year lost to evasion.
If approved in Congress, the reform will prevent a $6.1
billion financing shortfall next year that would have opened if
the government had let the two taxes expire.
Among the new proposals is a 12 percent duty on corporate
profits above $493,000 - up from 9 percent - and an extension of
both a wealth tax on an individual's assets above that same
level and a bank transaction charge. Each will run until 2018.
At stake beyond then is the funding of new social programs
if a peace deal is signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, or FARC.
President Juan Manuel Santos began talks with the FARC in
2012 to end fighting that has killed more than 200,000 and for
decades made Colombia an extremely dangerous place to do
business.
Peace would help bolster the economy by as much as 2
percentage points, the government says, although rehabilitating
and incorporating thousands of former rebel fighters into
society is likely to costs billions of dollars extra.
The government expects the tax reform will allow it to
maintain total tax collection at close to $61.1 billion, or 17
percent of GDP, in 2015.
That is low compared with other countries, said Andres
Langebaek, economist at Grupo Bolivar, who recognizes the need
to increase taxes, but wants a more complete initiative.
"They really could have done something more structural
instead of creating uncertainty, and if the idea is precisely to
create stability in the rules of the game, then let's have a
reform that gives us stability for a much longer period," he
said during the forum.
Still, one of the main taxation problems in Colombia is the
high level of informality in the labor market, piling the bulk
of the cost onto the formal, salaried sector.
Juan Pablo Zarate, one of seven central bank board members,
said he is "skeptical" a structural tax reform could be achieved
given the lack of consensus between different industry and labor
groups.
Citibank's Jalil said that whatever the tax reform, it will
not be popular. "Selecting taxes is like selecting between
poisons, no one will be happy in a reform."
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Kieran Murray)