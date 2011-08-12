* Central Bank hiked benchmark rate in July meeting

* Tightening cycle has been going on for six months

* Other Latin American countries have paused rate hikes

(Adds byline, quotes from minutes, details)

By Luis Jaime Acosta and Eduardo Garcia

BOGOTA, Aug 12 At least one Colombian central bank board member was against an interest rate hike at last month's meeting saying additional rate raises could bring in more inflows and push up inflation, minutes showed on Friday.

Colombia's seven-member central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate for a sixth straight time on July 29 by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent in a move widely expected by markets although the decision was yet-again not unanimous.

Despite dissent on the policy making board, analysts expect Colombia's central bank to continue its tightening cycle to prevent overheating in Latin America's fifth largest economy. For July decision story, see [ID:nN1E76R254]

The minutes said "another member" was against the hike although they did not say if there were more than one. At the previous meeting in June, one member voted to keep rates steady while another one said that hike should be the last.

"Further increases would attract greater flows and credit supply, which may further impede the transmission of monetary policy. So we could end up fueling what we want to control: inflation," the minutes showed the member as reasoning.

"What is now appropriate is the adoption of macroprudential regulation measures in concert with the government."

Analysts say macroprudential measures could mean tighter banking regulations such as an increase in reserve requirements or placing restrictions on indebtedness abroad or portfolio investment.

The central bank and government say they would only consider capital controls if the benefits outweigh the costs.

The members who wanted the hike reiterated that the current real interest rate was below its "probable long-term equilibrium" and was inconsistent with growth expected at near its potential in 2011 and 2012, the minutes said.

Colombia's central bank, one of the last in Latin America to start upping rates, has come under pressure from the government to wrap up the tightening cycle as other countries in the region such as Chile and Peru keep rates steady.

Colombia has recouped investment-grade credit ratings from three major ratings agencies this year, passed a series of fiscal reforms in Congress, and is attracting strong investment inflows in the mining and oil sectors.

The bank raised its 2011 growth forecast 50 basis points at its last meeting to between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent while the government has an official estimate of 6 percent.

The board discussed the global financial crisis, "bad" economic indicators in the United States, Colombia's low interest rates and good growth prospects, the peso's appreciation and inflation within the target at the meeting. (Writing by Jack Kimball and Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)