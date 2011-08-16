* Coordinated FX intervention more effective-Santos

* Santos wants region to discuss possible measures

* Colombia maintains 2011 economic growth view

(Updates with fresh Santos quotes)

By Moises Avila and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Latin America would better cope with global financial turbulence if central banks were to coordinate foreign exchange intervention, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday.

Chile, Peru, Brazil and Colombia have been intervening in a bid to tame their strong currencies but are struggling given a weak dollar abroad and high interest rate differentials with the United States which attract capital inflows.

"Why don't we sit down to talk about possible measures we can take in a coordinated way," Santos said in an address to a business forum in Santiago.

"If central banks intervene in the currency markets, it has an effect, but if they intervene in a coordinated way, they have a different effect," he added. "Our monetary policies would be more effective in defending ourselves from the turbulence." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Americas indicators graphic r.reuters.com/nem92s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Many emerging markets have been grappling with the dilemma of whether to raise rates to combat inflation and risk stoking strong currencies, or seek to counter currency appreciation.

However, price pressures have been moderating, and Latin American policymakers are seen freezing rate tightening cycles to help sap currency strength. [ID:nN1E7730VT]

Santos said Colombia's government maintains its outlook for 5.5-6.0 percent gross domestic product growth in 2011, despite global economic distress.

"The estimate of the central bank and government is between 5.5 percent and 6 percent," Santos told Reuters. "So far that has not been modified." (Editing by Simon Gardner and Andrew Hay)