BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombian consumer prices unexpectedly edged down 0.03 percent in August, the government's statistics agency said on Monday, underscoring bets the central bank may keep interest rates on hold.

With the outlook for the U.S. and European economies worsening, Colombia's central bank held interest rates steady in August after six straight months of hikes aimed at keeping a lid on prices and prevent the economy from overheating.

Colombian inflation in the 12 months to August was 3.27 percent while prices rose 2.64 percent in the January to August period, the statistics agency said. In August, food prices fell 0.19 percent and entertainment costs declined 3.2 percent.

Inflation for August was expected to be 0.11 percent, slowing from 0.14 percent the month before, according to the average forecast of experts polled by Reuters last week.

President Juan Manuel Santos welcomed the August number and said the Andean country was on its way to meeting its inflation target, set by the central bank, of 2 percent to 4 percent.

"There's no reason to raise interest (rates)," Santos said in a Tweet.

Some analysts expect Colombia's central bank to keep rates steady for the rest of 2011 and resume hikes next year. The government has said that raising rates too much could hurt the country's recovery from the world financial crisis.

The central bank paused a monetary policy tightening cycle last month due to worries over global economic health.

"Well anchored current and expected inflation and the heightened uncertainty besetting the outlook for the global economy should lead the central bank to extend the pause in the rate normalization cycle initiated in August for at least a few more months," Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Last week, Brazil surprised investors by steeply cutting its benchmark interest rate as the international economy became a greater concern to the central bank than the country's stubborn inflation. [nN1E77U0G8]

While the United States struggles with high unemployment and the risk of falling back into recession, emerging market countries like Colombia have seen their economies grow briskly since the global credit crisis, helped by domestic demand.

