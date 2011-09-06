* Export revenues jump 55 pct in July vs yr ago

* High commodity prices fueling Colombia's export growth

* Crude export revenues up 74.2 pct in July (Adds details on exports, background)

BOGOTA, Sept 6 Colombia's exports rose 55 percent in July versus the same month a year earlier, pushed up by the sale of oil and crude products, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

One of several emerging-market countries helped by a boom in commodity prices, Colombia's total exports in the month were worth $4.89 billion, according to the DANE statistics agency.

Traditional exports -- including coal, oil, coffee and ferronickel -- soared nearly 66 percent to $3.48 billion in July, and volumes went up 25.4 percent in the month.

The value of exports of crude and oil products in July rose 74.2 percent from a year earlier to $2.52 billion, it said.

Coal exports from the world's No. 4 exporter of the material rose 73 percent in July to $777 million and the volume shot up 28 percent to 7.1 million tonnes, the DANE said.

Rising commodity prices have helped push up sales for Colombia's main export commodities of coal, oil and coffee.

Revenues from non-traditional exports such as flowers, food and textiles rose 33.2 percent to $1.4 billion while their combined volumes gained 10.8 percent, the agency said.

In June, exports jumped 54 percent to a total of $4.7 billion, driven by oil sales. [ID:nN1E7771ZN]

Big financial inflows thanks to great security could help Colombia, Latin America's fifth largest economy, grow as much as 6 percent this year, according to the government.

The DANE is due to release July import and trade balance data on Sept 13.

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)