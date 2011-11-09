(Adds comment, details)
BOGOTA Nov 9 Colombia's central bank chief
Jose Dario Uribe on Wednesday said inflation is likely to end
the year within its target range of between 2 percent and 4
percent.
Consumer prices accelerated 4.02 percent in the 12 months
through October, raising expectations the bank could lift its
benchmark lending rate at the next monetary policy meeting on
Nov. 25 rate to stem inflation. [ID:nN1E7A404E]
The seven-member policy board, headed by Uribe, held the
overnight lending rate steady at 4.5 percent last month but
cautioned it could withdraw monetary stimulus and raise the
rate if the global economic outlook improved.
The board has sought to anchor inflation expectations as
the economy expands and voiced concern that a rapid increase of
domestic demand and bank lending may lead to inflationary
pressure.
"We expect that starting in November or December, we'll
begin to see reductions comparable to the previous year, and
that we're going to finish within the target range this year,"
Uribe said on local radio.
Colombia's economy is expected to grow at least 5 percent
this year, fueled by consumer sales and a boom in the mining
and oil sectors, after expanding 4.3 percent in 2010. The
central bank forecasts the growth at between 4.5 percent to 6.5
percent.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)