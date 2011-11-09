(Adds comment, details)

BOGOTA Nov 9 Colombia's central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe on Wednesday said inflation is likely to end the year within its target range of between 2 percent and 4 percent.

Consumer prices accelerated 4.02 percent in the 12 months through October, raising expectations the bank could lift its benchmark lending rate at the next monetary policy meeting on Nov. 25 rate to stem inflation. [ID:nN1E7A404E]

The seven-member policy board, headed by Uribe, held the overnight lending rate steady at 4.5 percent last month but cautioned it could withdraw monetary stimulus and raise the rate if the global economic outlook improved.

The board has sought to anchor inflation expectations as the economy expands and voiced concern that a rapid increase of domestic demand and bank lending may lead to inflationary pressure.

"We expect that starting in November or December, we'll begin to see reductions comparable to the previous year, and that we're going to finish within the target range this year," Uribe said on local radio.

Colombia's economy is expected to grow at least 5 percent this year, fueled by consumer sales and a boom in the mining and oil sectors, after expanding 4.3 percent in 2010. The central bank forecasts the growth at between 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)