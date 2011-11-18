(Adds details)

BOGOTA Nov 18 Colombia's retail sales grew in September at their slowest rate so far this year in a sign that domestic consumption may be moderating, while industrial output grew in the same month versus the same period last year.

Industrial output grew 5.2 percent in September versus 3.9 percent growth in September last year pushed up primarily by vehicles, nonmetallic minerals, and meat and fish, according to data from the agency.

Retail sales went up 8.1 percent in September compared with a 19.3 percent rise in the same month in 2010 driven by information and housing equipment and leather goods among others, it said.

Aided by ample liquidity and low interest rates, domestic consumption propelled economic growth of 5 percent in the first half of the year while the government expects 5.5 percent expansion for full-year 2011 versus 4.3 percent in 2010.