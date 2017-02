BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's economy is seen growing at a scorching 5.21 percent in the second quarter of the year versus a year earlier, according to the average of 34 analysts polled by Reuters published on Monday.

The Andean nation's statistics agency is set to release official figures for second quarter growth on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters also raised expectations for economic expansion for full-year 2011 and 2012.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Andrew Hay)