* Growth expectations for 2011, 2012 rise vs pvs poll
* Q2 expansion seen driven by strong domestic consumption
(Adds byline, details)
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's economy is seen
growing at a scorching 5.21 percent year-on-year rate in the
second quarter versus 5.1 in the first three months of 2011,
according to the average of 34 analysts in a Reuters poll
published on Monday.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has made a strong
recovery from the global economic crisis, garnered three
investment-grade credit ratings so far this year, and continued
to reap strong inflows in the mining and oil sectors.
Growth in April to June should be pushed up by strong
domestic consumption -- which makes up around two-thirds of
economic activity -- as well as dynamic growth in the oil
sector, analysts said.
"Most leading indicators including retail sales without
vehicles, energy demand, imports of capital goods, building
permits, non-traditional exports and slaughter of livestock,
show higher dynamics in the second quarter of the year," said
Daniel Velandia, head of economic research at Correval.
Growth estimates in the poll ranged from 4.6 percent to 6
percent for the second quarter with a median of 5.2 percent.
The Andean nation's statistics agency is set to release
official figures for second quarter growth on Thursday.
Analysts raised expectations for full-year 2011 growth to
5.26 percent versus 5.01 percent in the previous poll. Experts
also increased estimates for 2012 expansion to 4.94 percent
from 4.88 percent previously.
"In 2012, inflation shocks could be more important and we
could feel aftershocks from the developed countries with whom
we do business," said Juan Camilo Santana, analyst with the
brokerage Profesionales de Bolsa.
Once seen as a failing state mired in guerrilla war,
Colombia is enjoying a surge in foreign investment, especially
in the mining and energy sectors, as violence from its
five-decade conflict eases.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Jack Kimball;
Editing by Andrew Hay)