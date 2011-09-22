* Second-quarter growth in line with market expectations

* GDP grew 5.2 percent in Q2 vs year ago

* Economy expanded 2.1 percent in Q2 vs Q1 (Adds detail and quote from Santos)

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 22 Colombia's economy grew 5.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago, fueled by a boom in the mining and oil sectors.

Resource-rich emerging market countries like Colombia have seen their economies expand briskly in recent years, although deteriorating U.S. conditions and financial troubles in Europe are weighing on expectations for their future growth.

Colombia's 5.2 percent year-over-year expansion in gross domestic product reported by the DANE statistics agency on Thursday was in line with the 5.21 percent average expected by 34 analysts in a Reuters poll. For details, see [ID:nS1E78I0VS]

Colombia's fast-growing mining and oil sectors drove much of the growth in the second quarter with transport and commerce also pushing it up. For a table on growth by sectors, double-click [ID:nS1E78K1YH]

The agency said Latin America's fifth-largest economy expanded 2.1 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, pushed up by construction and mining.

The DANE agency also revised down Colombia's economic expansion in the first quarter to 4.7 percent from the previously reported 5.1 percent.

President Juan Manuel Santos told reporters in New York he was concerned a downturn in the global economy could hurt Colombia and called for cooperation between companies and unions to protect jobs.

"Colombia is in good shape, but we are not immune to what is happening internationally," he said. "That is why we have to take more steps."

Once seen as a failing state mired in guerrilla war and drug violence, Colombia has turned its economy around, winning three investment-grade credit ratings this year and attracting increasing amounts of foreign investment.

Colombia's central bank recently paused a monetary tightening cycle after six straight hikes as worries of another global recession hit financial markets and stoked uncertainty.

"While the Colombian economy performed well in the first half of this year, the current global market mayhem underlines our belief that the economy will slow next year," Capital Economics said in a note.

"But growth is unlikely to collapse altogether and we still expect GDP to expand by 3 percent in 2012 following an increase of 5.5 percent this year," it said.

Santos also said he was confident the U.S. Congress would soon approve a free-trade deal held up for years because of concerns about labor rights.