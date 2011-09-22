* Second-quarter growth in line with market expectations
* GDP grew 5.2 percent in Q2 vs year ago
* Economy expanded 2.1 percent in Q2 vs Q1
(Adds detail and quote from Santos)
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Sept 22 Colombia's economy grew 5.2
percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a
year ago, fueled by a boom in the mining and oil sectors.
Resource-rich emerging market countries like Colombia have
seen their economies expand briskly in recent years, although
deteriorating U.S. conditions and financial troubles in Europe
are weighing on expectations for their future growth.
Colombia's 5.2 percent year-over-year expansion in gross
domestic product reported by the DANE statistics agency on
Thursday was in line with the 5.21 percent average expected by
34 analysts in a Reuters poll. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78I0VS]
Colombia's fast-growing mining and oil sectors drove much
of the growth in the second quarter with transport and commerce
also pushing it up. For a table on growth by sectors,
double-click [ID:nS1E78K1YH]
The agency said Latin America's fifth-largest economy
expanded 2.1 percent in the second quarter from the first
quarter, pushed up by construction and mining.
The DANE agency also revised down Colombia's economic
expansion in the first quarter to 4.7 percent from the
previously reported 5.1 percent.
President Juan Manuel Santos told reporters in New York he
was concerned a downturn in the global economy could hurt
Colombia and called for cooperation between companies and
unions to protect jobs.
"Colombia is in good shape, but we are not immune to what
is happening internationally," he said. "That is why we have to
take more steps."
Once seen as a failing state mired in guerrilla war and
drug violence, Colombia has turned its economy around, winning
three investment-grade credit ratings this year and attracting
increasing amounts of foreign investment.
Colombia's central bank recently paused a monetary
tightening cycle after six straight hikes as worries of another
global recession hit financial markets and stoked uncertainty.
"While the Colombian economy performed well in the first
half of this year, the current global market mayhem underlines
our belief that the economy will slow next year," Capital
Economics said in a note.
"But growth is unlikely to collapse altogether and we still
expect GDP to expand by 3 percent in 2012 following an increase
of 5.5 percent this year," it said.
Santos also said he was confident the U.S. Congress would
soon approve a free-trade deal held up for years because of
concerns about labor rights.