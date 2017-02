BOGOTA Nov 11 Colombia's central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday that 2012 inflation would like be slower than consumer price increases in 2011.

Uribe also said that inflation this year would very probably be under 4 percent and likely to be around 3.5 percent for the full-year 2011. The bank has an inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent in the medium term.

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)